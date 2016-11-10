BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Fitch Ratings:
* Says more U.S. infrastructure failures likely as asset ages rise
* Says frequency and severity of incidents like water main break in Philadelphia to increase in coming years absent renewed attention, ongoing investment
* Says expects planned outlays will remain below historical spending levels exhibited during and immediately before recession
* Philadelphia main break similar to other notable infrastructure failures in recent years in other older, urban cities Source: bit.ly/2fFqx3D
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: