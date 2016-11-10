BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 ATM SA :
* Q3 revenue 32.9 million zlotys ($8.18 million) versus 33.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 2.4 million zlotys versus 216,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0213 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014