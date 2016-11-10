BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Black Pearl SA :
* Its unit ECO MILAN Sp. z o.o. and Nordic Development SA to cooperate on joint development project in Milanowek, Poland
* ECO MILAN and Nordic Development acquired 50 pct each in Nordic Milan Sp. z o.o. that is special purpose unit created for implementation of settlements in Milanowek
* Nordic Milan acquired from ECO MILAN organized part of the business covering the implemented project for 8 million zlotys ($1.99 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0256 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: