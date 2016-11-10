Nov 10 Black Pearl SA :

* Its unit ECO MILAN Sp. z o.o. and Nordic Development SA to cooperate on joint development project in Milanowek, Poland

* ECO MILAN and Nordic Development acquired 50 pct each in Nordic Milan Sp. z o.o. that is special purpose unit created for implementation of settlements in Milanowek

* Nordic Milan acquired from ECO MILAN organized part of the business covering the implemented project for 8 million zlotys ($1.99 million)