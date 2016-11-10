BRIEF-Insmed Inc files for potential stock shelf offering
* Files for potential stock shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r15Mrb) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Tesla Motors Inc :
* In response to Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA)'s suggestion that using "autopilot" is misleading, co worked on survey on how Tesla owners perceive autopilot
* Ninety eight percent customers surveyed said they understand when using autopilot, the driver is expected to maintain control of the vehicle at all times Source: bit.ly/2fFyea7 Further company coverage:
* Continued non-compliance since it has not yet filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: