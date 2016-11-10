Nov 11 Seeka Ltd
* Seeka limited - seeka settles insurance claim, updates
earnings guidance
*
* Under settlement seeka will receive approximately $3.6m
plus gst
* Seeka - net profit after tax guidance for 2016 including
insurance settlement is accordingly increased from between $7.0m
and $8.0m to between $9.5m and $10.6m
* 2016 forecast earnings per share to between $0.59 and
$0.66
* Seeka ltd - reached agreement with insurers for settlement
of insurance claim for losses associated with mitigation
efforts after fire at Oakside facility
* All figures in NZ$
