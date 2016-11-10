BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Pro-dex Inc :
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.07
* Pro-Dex- net sales for 3 months ended september 30, 2016 totaled $5.4 million, an increase of 32 pct from $4.1 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2foE8v9] Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan