BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Vantiv Inc
* Vantiv announces agreement to acquire moneris solutions usa
* Deal for $425 million
* Vantiv inc- expects acquisition to have an immaterial impact on its 2016 results and be accretive to its pro forma adjusted net income in 2017
* Vantiv inc - vantiv will begin servicing moneris usa's merchants and other business relationships, including its relationship with BMO harris bank
* Vantiv will fund transaction with cash-on-hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan