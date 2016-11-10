BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Additional time needed to solve issue concerning accounting treatment of $30 million royalty monetization deal recorded as revenue in July 2014
* Company does not expect that the quarterly report will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date
* Company submitted to sec's office of the chief accountant a request for post-accounting review of the transaction
* OCA completed review and informed co that the royalty monetization transaction should have been recorded as a debt obligation in 2014
* Co's audit committee concluded financial statements for the years ended Dec 31, 2014 and Dec 31, 2015 need to be restated
* Restatement could result in revenue and operating income in the third quarter of 2014 being reduced by approximately $30 million
* Does not expect restatement to impact net product sales or operating expenses for the periods ended december 31, 2014 and 2015
* Will undertake an assessment to determine whether any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting exist Source text - (bit.ly/2fVy2Xj) Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan