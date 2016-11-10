BRIEF-Macom Technology enters into two amendments to its credit agreement
* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014
Nov 10 S&P Global Ratings:
* New Mexico GO bonds downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on sustained decline in general fund revenues; outlook negative Source text: [bit.ly/2emKnTn]
May 19 U.S. states' personal income tax revenue, which has swung wildly in recent years, fell in April by an average of 6.6 percent for the 27 states for which Reuters has data. The following is a state-by-state breakdown of April PIT collections from 2017 and 2016 (all $ figures in mlns): STATE APRIL 2017 APRIL 2016 NET CHG PCT CHG ALABAMA $370 $432.6 -$62.5 -14.4 ARKANSAS $522 $505.3 +$16.7 +3.3 CALIFORNIA