BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 IBI Group Inc
* Q3 2016 revenue increased by 5.2% over q3 2015 to $88.2 million
* Reaffirming forecast of $350 million in total revenue for year ended december 31, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan