BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln -SEC filing
* TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC filing
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Carl Icahn reports 35.27 pct stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc as of Nov 10 - SEC filing
* Carl Icahn previously held a stake of 33.77 percent in Hertz Global Holdings Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2eG5Rpp) Further company coverage:
* TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC filing
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: