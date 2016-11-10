BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 National Storage Affiliates Trust -
* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces 9% increase in quarterly common dividend
* Says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on Dec 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan