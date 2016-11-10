BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Terraform Power Inc :
* Terraform Power Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Terraform Power-if there are control deficiencies at SunEdison,it's necessary to assess if it could affect co's financial reporting,internal controls
* Terraform Power-expect it will be necessary to implement more controls,remedial actions before finalizing financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan