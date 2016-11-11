BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Nov 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :
* Michael Kors executive - softness in Europe due to consumer uncertainty related to Brexit, lingering concern after attacks in Belgium, France, Germany - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - believe North American handbag business growth is roughly flat, maybe up couple points, don't see that trend changing much - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - capital expenditures expected to total approximately $250 mln for fiscal year 2017 - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - globally, seeing weakness in tourism, trends, geopolitical issues, foreign currency fluctuations pressuring top line - conf call
* Michael Kors executive - "We see a continuation of soft traffic trends and aggressive promotional activity in the US market" - conf call Further company coverage:
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.