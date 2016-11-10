BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 E. W. Scripps Co -
* On Nov 8, 2016, company's board of directors appointed chief digital officer Adam Symson to new position of chief operating officer
* Symson is expected to move into CEO role when Richard Boehne retires Source text - (bit.ly/2fB8Phm) Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan