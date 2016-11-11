Nov 11 Charter Hall Retail Reit :

* Reit confirms that fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit

* For fy17 distribution payout ratio range is expected to remain between 90% and 95% of operating earnings

* Occupancy remained stable at 98.0% with specialty sales growth at 3.7% for quarter