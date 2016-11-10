BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Orsu Metals Corp
* Orsu Metals: extension and amendment of agreement for conditional sale of Karchiga project
* The agreement is to extend longstop date for completion of conditional sale of its Karchiga project to January 31, 2017
* In addition, as per agreement Orsu will no longer be entitled to any deferred consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan