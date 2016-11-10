BRIEF-Fitch affirms Cameroon at 'B' outlook stable
* Fitch, on Cameroon, says country ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB+'
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp files for IPO of up to $650 million - sec filing
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters for IPO
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to apply to list common stock on NYSE under symbol "WRD"
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to use proceeds from offering to fund remaining portion of Burleson North Acquisition purchase price
* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Also to use proceeds to repay in full, terminate co's revolving credit facility and Esquisto revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2eGeTDb)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: