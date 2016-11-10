BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Cardinal energy ltd - confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on Dec 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on Nov 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan