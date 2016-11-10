Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Gadsden Growth Properties Inc files for IPO of up to $57.5 million - SEC filing

* Gadsden Growth Properties Inc says intend to apply to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GADS"

* Gadsden Growth Properties Inc says it is offering 5 million shares of its common stock in the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2g1EtaH)