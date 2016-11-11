Nov 10 Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag

* In states of Baden- Wuertemberg and saxony-anhalt, 3 retail centres were acquired for net purchase price of 98.2 million euros

* Acquisition is planned to be financed via a combination of existing cash and mortgage lending

* Acquisition increasing Epra NAV and FFO significantly

* Funds from operations amounts to around 4.2 million euros