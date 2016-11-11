BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding Q1 net result swings to profit of 1.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6,775 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 10 Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag
* In states of Baden- Wuertemberg and saxony-anhalt, 3 retail centres were acquired for net purchase price of 98.2 million euros
* Acquisition is planned to be financed via a combination of existing cash and mortgage lending
* Acquisition increasing Epra NAV and FFO significantly
* Funds from operations amounts to around 4.2 million euros
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO