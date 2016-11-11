BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Nov 10 Cervus Equipment Corp :
* Cervus reaches agreement for sale and lease-back of real estate portfolio
* Cervus Equipment -entered into definitive agreement with single purchaser for long-term sale and leaseback of about $55.7 million of real estate currently owned by co
* Anticipates sale and leaseback transaction will result in a gain on sale between $3 million to $4 million
* After retiring mortgages associated with properties expects net free cash flow of approximately $27 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
