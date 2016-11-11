BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
Nov 11 Asia Standard International Group Ltd
* Expected results due to net investment gain and income from investment in financial assets
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.