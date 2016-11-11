Nov 11 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Audited Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016 And Declaration Of Scrip Dividend And Cash Dividend Alternative

* FY revenue: +12 pct to R16 404 million

* FY headline earnings per share increased to: +7.0 pct

* FY headline earnings per share 192.5 cents versus 179.9 cents year earlier

* Final dividend of 92 cents per share: +7.1 pct

* Southern Africa will take advantage of growth opportunities in 2017 through addition of 15 acute healthcare beds, 81 mental health beds

* Prospects for Poland remain uncertain due to lack of clarity around pricing impacted by government regulations