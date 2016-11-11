Nov 11 Grieg Seafood Asa

* Grieg seafood asa proposes dividend of nok 1 per share

* Grieg seafood q3 ebit before biomass fair value adjustments nok 186 million (Reuters poll nok 224 million)

* Grieg seafood q3 revenue nok 1 553 million (Reuters poll nok 1.28 billion)

* Grieg seafood asa says will also be aiming to increase production by 10% annually in period 2017-2019

* In order to secure further production capacity GSF will be applying for 10 development licences in Rogaland

* Grieg seafood asa says harvest volume for q4 2016 is expected to be 22 200 tons

* Grieg seafood 2016 harvest guidance 66,000 tonnes (previous guidance 68,000 tonnes) and versus 67,325 tonnes in Reuters poll

* This change is due to lower production than expected in both BC and Shetland

* Grieg seafood asa says harvest volume for 2017 is estimated at 73,000 tons (Reuters poll 73,326 tons)

Grieg seafood says there is strong underlying demand for salmon and good prices are therefore expected during remaining months of 2016 and into 2017