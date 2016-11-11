BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Nov 11 Netcare Ltd :
* Netcare / Clicks - Agreement concluded by Netcare with Clicks has been approved by Competition Commission
* Clicks will in due course assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and 45 front shops of Netcare hospital division
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14