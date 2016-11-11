BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
Nov 11 KWG Property Holding Ltd
* october 2016, group's gross pre-sales value amounted to rmb2.261 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.