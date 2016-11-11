BRIEF-MiCo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 65 billion won and operating profit of 6 billion won for FY 2017
Nov 11 Cabbeen Fashion Ltd
* Yibin as vendor, Yang as guarantor and cabbeen china as purchaser entered into agreement
* Deal for consideration of rmb56.3 million
* Cabbeen china has agreed to acquire, land use right in land together with construction-in-progress of a logistics park, from Yibin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees sales revenue of 65 billion won and operating profit of 6 billion won for FY 2017
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack