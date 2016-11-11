Nov 11 Tata Chemicals Ltd

* Says Bhaskar Bhat, non-executive, non independent director, has resigned from the board of the company w.e.f. November 10, 2016.

* Bhat in letter to Mistry says contents in statement by independent directors "dilutes" Bhat's views expressed in board meeting

* Bhat in letter to Mistry says "several important issues of discomfort I expressed seem to have been totally ignored"

* Bhat in letter to Mistry says Bhat's views on threat co faces on account of loss of confidence of Tata Sons in chairman of co were "diluted"