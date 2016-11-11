US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
Nov 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - availability of LAF and MSF windows on November 12 and 13, 2016
* RBI - on Monday, November 14, 2016, the LAF facility will be available as per the facility available on RTGS-working-Mumbai holidays
* RBI - participants can borrow in Repo as per limits on mov 11 for 4-days, residual unused limits could be utilised on Nov 12 for 3-days, Nov 13 for 2-days. Source text - (bit.ly/2g2443o)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: