BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd says ONGC Videsh and PDVSA sign agreement for payment of dividend and financing of San Cristobal project
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation -deals provide for mechanism to liquidate ONGC Videsh's outstanding dividends from projects
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC Videsh needs to obtain long term financiing for capital investiments for implementing remediation plan for project Source text - (bit.ly/2fGTudC) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago