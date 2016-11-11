BRIEF-Dusit Thani posts qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht
Nov 11 Oriflame Holding Ag
* Oriflame Q3 local currency sales increased by 12% and euro sales increased by 6% TO E278.9M
* Says year to date sales development is approximately 13% in local currency and development in q4 to date is approximately 7% in local currency
* Q3 operating margin was 9.0% (7.3%), impacted by -160 bps from currencies, and operating profit e25.2m
* Number of active consultants decreased by 5% to 2.6m
* Says local currency sales development in q4-to-date reflects slightly tougher comparables in beginning of quarter as well as volatility in some markets
* Says local currency sales development in q4-to-date reflects slightly tougher comparables in beginning of quarter as well as volatility in some markets

* Reuters poll: oriflame q3 sales were seen at 280 million eur, ebit at 25.4 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT 27,760 ZLOTYS VERSUS 137,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO