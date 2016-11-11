Nov 11 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA

* 9-month net profit 261 million euros ($284.70 million) versus 335 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net premiums 10.52 billion euros versus 11.39 billion euros a year ago

* Combined ratio at Sept. 30 of 95.0 percent

* Consolidated solvency II margin at Sept. 30 equal to 137 percent

* With regard to performance of business in which group operates, recent earthquake that affected central Italy in October had marginal impact

* Positive result is nevertheless expected at the end of FY 2016, except in case of occurrence of unforeseeable exceptional events