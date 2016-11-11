BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
Nov 11 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA
* 9-month net profit 261 million euros ($284.70 million) versus 335 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net premiums 10.52 billion euros versus 11.39 billion euros a year ago
* Combined ratio at Sept. 30 of 95.0 percent
* Consolidated solvency II margin at Sept. 30 equal to 137 percent
* With regard to performance of business in which group operates, recent earthquake that affected central Italy in October had marginal impact
* Positive result is nevertheless expected at the end of FY 2016, except in case of occurrence of unforeseeable exceptional events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.