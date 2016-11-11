BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
Nov 11 Tbc Bank Group Plc
* Tbc bank group plc- net profit for 9m up by 38.5 pct yoy to gel 210.2 million
* Tbc bank group plc- total operating income in 3Q 2016 up by 12.9 pct yoy and by 3.8% qoq to gel 161.8 million
* Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 8.3 pct(8 pct without one-off effects) in 3Q 2016, compared to 7.9 pct in 2Q 2016 and 7.9% in 3q 2015.
* Cost to income ratio stood at 40.5 pct, compared to 43.3 pct in 3q 2015 and 45.1 pct in 2q 2016.
* Market share in total assets increased by 1.4pp yoy and by 2.5pp qoq, reaching 28.4 pct (35.1 pct with bank republic's total assets) as of 30 September 2016
* TBC bank group - will focus on realizing synergies, cross-selling opportunities, further developing relationship with both new and existing clients
* Net interest margin (nim) stood at 7.9 pct in 9m 2016, same as in 9m 2015.
* Tbc bank group - have revised upward our roe forecast over the medium term to 20 pct plus
* Tbc bank group - we have changed our medium term growth target to 15-20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.