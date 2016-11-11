Nov 11 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co Ltd has on Nov 10 acquired 1.5 million shares in Norwegian Property at a price of 10.15 Norwegian crowns ($1.21) per share

* Following transaction, Geveran holds 314,418,411 shares in Norwegian Property, representing about 57.33 percent of issued shares in Norwegian Property ($1 = 8.3646 Norwegian crowns)