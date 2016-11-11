BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 State Bank of India
* Sept-quarter standalone net profit 25.38 billion rupees versus profit of 38.79 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter standalone interest earned 423.19 billion rupees versus 406.58 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter standalone provisions 78.97 billion rupees versus 43.61 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter standalone gross NPA 7.14 percent versus 6.94 percent previous quarter
* Sept-quarter standalone net NPA 4.19 percent versus 4.05 percent previous quarter
* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter standalone profit was 25.33 billion rupees
* Provision coverage ratio as on Sept 2016 was 62.12 percent Source text: bit.ly/2fil4Ba Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago