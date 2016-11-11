Nov 11 KTM Industries AG :
* In first three quarters KTM Industries Group achieved
record revenues in amount of 1.0 billion euros (+10 pct) after
912.8 million euros in previous year
* 9-month EBIT amounted to 95.8 million euros (+7 pct) after
89.7 million euros in previous year
* Earnings for 9-month period increased from 50.7 million
euros to 61.4 million euros (+21 pct)
* Positive outlook for remaining business year 2016
* Expects for FY further organic growth in its core areas
* Assumes a continuing positive development of business
performance. Group expects revenues of about 1.3 billion euros
and an EBIT between 115 and 120 million euros
