Nov 11 KTM Industries AG :

* In first three quarters KTM Industries Group achieved record revenues in amount of 1.0 billion euros (+10 pct) after 912.8 million euros in previous year

* 9-month EBIT amounted to 95.8 million euros (+7 pct) after 89.7 million euros in previous year

* Earnings for 9-month period increased from 50.7 million euros to 61.4 million euros (+21 pct)

* Positive outlook for remaining business year 2016

* Expects for FY further organic growth in its core areas

* Assumes a continuing positive development of business performance. Group expects revenues of about 1.3 billion euros and an EBIT between 115 and 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)