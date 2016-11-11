CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, led by energy stocks, as oil price gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
Nov 11 Philippine National Bank
* intends to launch the initial tranche of long term negotiable certificates of time deposit on 14 november 2016
* initial offering of at least 3.0 billion pesos will have a tenor of 5 years and 6 months and a coupon of 3.25% per annum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
ABIDJAN, May 15 Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralysing much of the West African cocoa grower.