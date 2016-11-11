BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Maithan Alloys Ltd
* Plant at Meghalaya developed snag resulting in stoppage of production
* Boiler tubes at Meghalaya plant have leaked and estimated that production shall remain suspended for about a month
* No isurance cover for loss of production; plant contributes 10 percent of total revenue Source text: bit.ly/2g27Jhn Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago