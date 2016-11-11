Nov 11 Unicredit unit Bank Austria

* posts net profit of eur 1.2 billion for the first nine months

* says total capital ratio2 up by 181 basis points on year-end 2015, to 16.7 per cent; common equity tier 1 capital ratio2 up by 185 basis points to 12.9 percent

* says net interest continued to be the most important income component, accounting for 55.7 percent of total operating income

* says in the first nine months of 2016, net interest was eur 2,540 million

* Bank Austria says net write-downs of loans down by a substantial 45 percent to eur 419 million, reflecting excellent risk management and generally positive trends in CEE and Austria

* Bank Austria says total charge for bank levies and other systemic charges up by eur 40 million to eur 272 million, a year-on-year increase of 17 percent

* says CET 1 ratio 12.9 percent at end-Q3