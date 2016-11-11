Nov 11 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 11.63 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total revenue from operations 113.64 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 9.15 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 98.34 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2fHg069 Further company coverage: