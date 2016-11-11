BRIEF-India's Vindhya Telelinks March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 11.63 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total revenue from operations 113.64 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 9.15 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 98.34 billion rupees
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2fHg069 Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 87.9 million rupees year ago