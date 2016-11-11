BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Sturdy Industries Ltd
* Sept-quarter net loss 39.5 million rupees versus loss 11.5 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 1.38 billion rupees versus 1.05 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fHnNCJ Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago