Nov 11 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd says approved the appointment of T. N. Manoharan, as an additional director of the company

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd says appointed Anand Mahindra, as executive chairman for a period of 5 (five) year

* Mahindra and Mahindra - appointed Pawan Goenka as managing director for a period of 4 (four) years