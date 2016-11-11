BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 919.9 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 16.34 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 895.5 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 14.10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fHrQgQ Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago