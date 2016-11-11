Pernod Ricard expects stable sales in Asia in 2016-17
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
Nov 11 Tourist Company Of Nigeria Plc :
* FY ended June 2016 revenue of 2.90 billion naira versus 3.21 billion naira year ago
* FY ended June 2016 loss before taxation of 5.55 billion naira versus loss of 2.64 billion naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2eYhwRI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q4 2016/2017 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 302,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO