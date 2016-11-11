BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Cam Resources Bhd
* Unit received the approval letter from SEDA
* Approval to build and operate a renewable electrical energy power plant with a capacity to supply 7.0 mw per hour of electricity
* Source of funding of the construction cost of repp will be internally-generated funds and bank loan
* FIT approval / PPA will not have any significant impact on the performance of the group for the financial year ending dec 31
* It shall contribute positively to the future earnings of the group after the effective period, i.e from 28 december 2018 Source text [ID:bit.ly/2fpUZhj] Further company coverage:
