Pernod Ricard expects stable sales in Asia in 2016-17
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
Nov 11 Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd :
* Unit subscribed for Qianyuan-Fubao Wealth Management product at principal amount of rmb50 mln
* Proceeds from sale are invested in debt, debt securities and money market instruments, and other asset classes Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2fHurZO] Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
* Q4 2016/2017 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 302,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO