US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
Nov 11 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd
* Approval to invest in the proposed rights issue of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited
* Says approved investment up to 1.65 billion rupees via rights issue of equity shares of mldl Source text: bit.ly/2fHotYI Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: