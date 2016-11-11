BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Gabriel India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 212.8 million rupees versus profit 192.9 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 3.90 billion rupees versus 3.72 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2g2hSe3 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago