Nov 11 Reserve Bank of India:

* Enough cash is available, RBI reassures; urges public to exercise patience and exchange notes at convenience

* Facility for exchanging the withdrawn denominations of INR 500 and INR 1000 is available for nearly 50 days

* Several ATMs started functioning from morning as banks could complete recalibration of machines to allow withdrawals up to INR 2000 to begin with

* Once the ATMs are functional, public will be able to withdraw from atms upto a maximum of INR 2,000 per card per day up to November 18, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2fikl2P